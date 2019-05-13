Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: Trump’s taxing dilemma: What does ‘shall’ mean?

Perspectives: Trump’s taxing dilemma: What does ‘shall’ mean?

By: Marshall H. Tanick May 13, 2019 0

The clash between Democrats in Congress and President Donald Trump over disclosure of the president’s tax returns may turn on a single word.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo