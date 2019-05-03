Bar Buzz: More crime fighting

United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald recently announced the release of a district-wide Request for Proposals under its Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, the centerpiece of the Department’s violent crime reduction strategy. PSN is a nationwide initiative, led by U.S. Attorneys, which brings together federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, and community leaders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

“More than $400,000 will be awarded to jurisdictions throughout the District of Minnesota to develop and implement tailored solutions to address the local violent crime, gang, and substance abuse issues plaguing their communities,” said MacDonald. “Leveraging resources such as these will bring us closer to our shared goal of reducing violent crime and making our communities safer for everyone.”

$413,791 in funding is now available to support locally developed, comprehensive violence reduction partnerships. Eligible applicants include nonprofit agencies and/or local units of government including cities, counties, townships, and tribal governments. The funding is administered by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Justice Programs and will be awarded through a competitive process. The RFP is available here. Applications will be accepted until midnight (CDT) June 17, 2019.