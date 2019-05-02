Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Mitchell: Probation policy a likely commission emphasis
(File photo: Kevin Featherly)
(File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Mitchell: Probation policy a likely commission emphasis

By: Kevin Featherly May 2, 2019 0

New chair presides over first Sentencing Guidelines Commission meeting May 9.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo