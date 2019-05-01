Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Skipping out, Noor on trial, talented Twins
Minnesota Twins outfielders Byron Buxton, left, and Max Kepler celebrate the Twins 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kepler and Buxton both hit home runs. (AP photo: Jim Mone)
Minnesota Twins outfielders Byron Buxton, left, and Max Kepler celebrate the Twins 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kepler and Buxton both hit home runs. (AP photo: Jim Mone)

Capitol Retort: Skipping out, Noor on trial, talented Twins

By: Kevin Featherly May 1, 2019 0

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo