Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Supreme Court clarifies prison release date
Justice G. Barry Anderson
Justice G. Barry Anderson

Supreme Court clarifies prison release date

By: Barbara L. Jones April 29, 2019 0

In a divided opinion, the Supreme Court tackled what the dissent called the corrections department’s troubling propensity to move the goalposts when deciding to release an inmate.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo