Bar Buzz: Mallie appointed to 9th District bench

Matthew Mallie was appointed to the bench in the 9th Judicial District, replacing Judge Earl E. Maus. He will be chambered in Brainerd.

Mallie is a solo practitioner at Mallie Law Offices, P.A., where he maintains a general practice. Additionally, he serves as the city prosecutor for multiple cities in Crow Wing County and as a conflict attorney for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. Previously, he was the civil city attorney for the City of Garrison and a judicial law clerk to the Honorable L.W. Yost in the First Judicial District. Mallie is chair of the Victim Coordinating Council, treasurer and secretary of the Brainerd Economic Development Committee, and a member of Business Networking International and the Brainerd Lakes Area Sex Trafficking Team.

Mallie earned his B.A. from Loras College and his J.D. from the Mitchell Hamline College of Law.