Bar Buzz: Color guard for conservation officer Eugene Wynn

Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea walks behind a law enforcement color guard leaving the Minnesota Senate chamber Wednesday. They accompanied Eugene Wynn’s family to the Capitol to honor the DNR conservation officer, who died April 19 while performing a search-and-rescue mission on Cross Lake in Pine County. Wynn was married to Pine County District Court Judge Heather Wynn and was the father of two.

“I, my children, and Eugene’s parents are so thankful for the support of the first responders, Eugene’s law enforcement community and my judicial family in response to this great loss,” Judge Wynn said in a written statement. “I also am grateful to the many others who have reached out to share their love and support. At this time, I ask for your prayers for my family.”

Wynn reportedly was thrown from a boat in Cross Lake. He was the 22nd Minnesota conservation officer to die in the line of duty.

Gov. Tim Walz ordered flags at all flown at half-staff at all Minnesota state and federal buildings throughout the day on Friday, April 26.