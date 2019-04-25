Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Mitchell replaces Dietzen as sentencing guidelines chair
As a frequent testifier before Minnesota’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission, Kelly Mitchell has advocated far-reaching progressive reforms. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
As a frequent testifier before Minnesota’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission, Kelly Mitchell has advocated far-reaching progressive reforms. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Mitchell replaces Dietzen as sentencing guidelines chair

By: Kevin Featherly April 25, 2019 0

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Dietzen has been replaced as chair of Minnesota’s Sentencing Guidelines Commission by that group’s former executive director, Kelly Lyn Mitchell.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo