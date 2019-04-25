Quantcast
Iowa GOP lawmakers approve limit to attorney general powers

By: The Associated Press April 25, 2019 0

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa Legislature have passed a bill limiting the powers of the state’s attorney general, citing frustration that the Democrat joined lawsuits opposing the actions of President Donald Trump.

Attorney General Tom Miller says the bill approved Wednesday makes Iowa the first state to limit the attorney general to such an extreme and he’s not dismissed the possibility of a lawsuit to challenge it.

It requires Miller to get permission from the governor, executive council or Legislature to pursue out-of-state lawsuits.

The Senate approved a state justice system budget 32-18 that included the limit on the attorney general’s action. The restriction was added late in the session with no committee hearings. It passed in the House 54-45 on Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who can line-item veto it, hasn’t said whether she supports the move.

Democratic Sen. Joe Bolkcom says Miller was re-elected in 2018 after joining other states in numerous lawsuits challenging the Trump administration, showing Iowa residents support him.

Republican Sen. Julian Garrett says the attorney general’s political activity is a legitimate concern of legislators.

Miller, the nation’s longest-serving state attorney general, is serving his 10th term.

