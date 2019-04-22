Quantcast
web-medical-malpratice

Medical malpractice cases depend on foreseeability

By: Barbara L. Jones April 22, 2019 0

A medical malpractice claim arises from the foreseeability of potential harm to a patient from the doctor’s actions, not the formation of a physician-patient relationship, the Supreme Court ruled in Warren v. Dinter, et al.

