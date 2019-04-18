Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Finance chair squeezes $340K request into Senate Judiciary omnibus
Flanked by committee staff, Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center (third from left) presides over the Senate Finance Committee. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Flanked by committee staff, Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center (third from left) presides over the Senate Finance Committee. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Finance chair squeezes $340K request into Senate Judiciary omnibus

By: Kevin Featherly April 18, 2019 0

Sen. Julie Rosen, R-Vernon Center, the Senate Finance Committee’s powerful chair, added a bit of extra money to the omnibus finance bill’s otherwise ironclad $25 million bottom line for new spending in the public safety/judiciary budget division.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo