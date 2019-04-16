Quantcast
Briefly: A (new) legal citation to consider

By: Eric Magnuson April 16, 2019 0

What if we told you that there is a new parenthetical used in legal citations that is taking the appellate world by storm? Yes, it’s hard to believe that appellate lawyers are so easily impressed but some of us just are.

