Limmer frustrated with budget bill
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell (left) tells members of the Senate Judiciary committee that their proposed spending package, while funding 66 new corrections officers, could cost him a net 50 employees because of its failure to increase other funding. The bill’s author, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, listens to the testimony. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell (left) tells members of the Senate Judiciary committee that their proposed spending package, while funding 66 new corrections officers, could cost him a net 50 employees because of its failure to increase other funding. The bill's author, Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, listens to the testimony. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Limmer frustrated with budget bill

By: Kevin Featherly April 15, 2019 0

The Senate Judiciary committee on April 9 approved a $2.38 billion omnibus finance bill, even after its author expressed frustration that parts of it fall short and even violate the state Constitution.

