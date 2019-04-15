Bar Buzz: Lawyer organizes Capitol dance for driver’s licenses

Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue, a traditional Aztec dance group from Minneapolis, came to the Capitol arrayed in colorful costumes and headgear and accompanied by ear-splitting percussion on April 5.

They turned out to demonstrate in favor of the DFL-backed House File 1500, the “Driver’s License for All” bill, which passed the House 74-52. The dance troupe’s Capitol appearance was organized by its leader, immigration attorney Susana De Leon.

“Driver’s licenses for these communities is an achievement,” said Josefina Catalan, a troupe member from Minneapolis who danced at the Capitol. “Minnesota needs to continue progressing this way, by having this type of driver’s license for these communities.”

Two Republicans, Rep. Rod Hamilton, R-Mountain Lake, and Rep. Dave Baker, R-St. Cloud, joined the Democrats in voting for the bill, which allows non-citizens to obtain state driver’s licenses even if they can’t prove they are in the United States legally.