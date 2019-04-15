Bar Buzz: Introducing the Institute to Transform Child Protection

In an effort to better align with its mission, the Institute for Children, Families, and Communities at Mitchell Hamline School of Law is renaming itself the Institute to Transform Child Protection.

“While we remain committed to supporting families and communities, of course, the new name reflects the reality that it is through our work with children and the child protection system that strong families and communities are made possible,” said Professor Joanna Woolman, executive director of the institute.

Through a focus on innovative policy, substantive research, training, and community engagement, the institute works to create a more effective nationwide child protection system that preserves families, prevents trauma, and builds resilience within communities.