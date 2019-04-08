Bar Buzz: Federal circuit court visits Gopher territory

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit trekked to Minnesota last week to hear two oral arguments at the University of Minnesota, one concerning Boston Scientific Corp., a familiar name to Minnesotans. That case, Board of Regents, the University of Texas System v. Boston Scientific Corp., concerns the proper venue for a patent infringement case and whether an order to transfer venue is an appealable final judgment. The court also heard another argument on an order granting a preliminary injunction in Dodocase VR Inc. v. Merchsource.

