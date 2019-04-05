Trump congratulates Hagedorn in Wisconsin court race

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump is congratulating Brian Hagedorn on what the president calls a “big surprise win” in this week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Hagedorn has about 6,000 more votes than liberal-backed Lisa Neubauer. Hagedorn declared victory, but Neubauer has not conceded and is raising money for a potential recount.

Trump calls it a “very important Supreme Court seat” in a Friday tweet. Hagedorn was former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s attorney for five years and was backed by conservatives. Trump says, “Republicans are producing big for Wisconsin!”

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers declined to say Friday whether he thinks Neubauer should request a recount, saying he has “no advice.”

Hagedorn’s lead was about half a percentage point.

The razor-thin margin is the latest in a series of close elections in Wisconsin and speaks to the close partisan divide that makes the state a central target in the 2020 presidential contest.