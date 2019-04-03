Quantcast
Federal bench adopts new conduct code

By: Barbara L. Jones April 3, 2019 0

The federal judiciary snapped into action after the resignation of Alex Kozinski from the District Court in California, who was accused of sexual harassment by several women. A new Code of Conduct and a new set of Judicial Conduct and Disability Rules for judges went into effect last month.

