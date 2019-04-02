Bar Buzz: Red Lake Nation, Mille Lacs Band present tribal flags

Representatives from the Red Lake Nation and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Thursday, March 28, presented to the state their tribal flags, which will be installed in the Indian Child Welfare Act Courtroom at the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center, the family courtroom at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center, and at the main entrance of the Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings, Minnesota.

A previous ceremony in November of 2018 included an installation in Hennepin County District Court Juvenile Court of tribal flags from the White Earth Nation and Leech Band of Ojibwe.