Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Buzz / Bar Buzz: Red Lake Nation, Mille Lacs Band present tribal flags

Bar Buzz: Red Lake Nation, Mille Lacs Band present tribal flags

By: admin April 2, 2019 0

The Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings. (Photo: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

The Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings. (Photo: Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Representatives from the Red Lake Nation and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe on Thursday, March 28, presented to the state their tribal flags, which will be installed in the Indian Child Welfare Act Courtroom at the Hennepin County Juvenile Justice Center, the family courtroom at the Hennepin County Family Justice Center, and at the main entrance of the Dakota County Judicial Center in Hastings, Minnesota.

A previous ceremony in November of 2018 included an installation in Hennepin County District Court Juvenile Court of tribal flags from the White Earth Nation and Leech Band of Ojibwe.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription for as little as $32. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo