Bar Buzz: Vacancy on the bench

A seat on the bench in the 7th Judicial District has opened due to the retirement of Judge Frederick L. Grunke. It will be chambered at St. Cloud in Stearns County.

An individual wishing to apply may request an application by contacting Carl Dennis, Judicial Appointments Coordinator, via e-mail at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us. A cover letter and resume should also be submitted with the application. Application materials are due by close of business on Monday, April 15, 2019 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Lola Velazquez-Aguilu. Interviews are scheduled to be held on Monday, May 6.

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact Carl Dennis at Carl.Dennis@state.mn.us or at (651) 201-3433.