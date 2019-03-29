Quantcast
Elder law online certificate program launched

By: Dick Dahl March 29, 2019 0

Mitchell Hamline School of Law is set to launch an online course designed to provide people working in the elder-care industry with the tools to deal with the legal complexities surrounding the aging population.

