State seeks to intervene in student’s civil rights lawsuit

By: Barbara L. Jones March 28, 2019 0

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has intervened in a discrimination lawsuit against the Anoka-Hennepin School District and School Board by J.H. on behalf of her son, N.H., a transgender teenage boy.

