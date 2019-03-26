In-House Counsel 2019

We are delighted to honor our colleagues who serve as in-house counsel, and also chagrined that it has taken until now. But we’ll try to make up for that with a look at some stellar lawyers.

As you will see when you look through the section, we have slotted lawyers into different categories depending on their organizations. A glance will show that some of the state’s best companies are highlighted. (To the state’s best companies who are not highlighted, we hope to see you next year.)

But there are three who are separately honored for lifetime achievement: Ivan Fong at 3M, Mark Kimball at Sleep Number Corp. and Barbara Shiels at the University of Minnesota.

Fong, senior vice president and general counsel at 3M, and his departments have been lauded for their achievements and also for the department’s commitment to pro bono work. 3M allows attorneys and staff to pursue that work during business hours. In 2017, the department logged more than 3,000 hours of volunteer work.

Kimball until recently was senior vice president, chief legal and risk officer and secretary of Sleep Number, the makers of adjustable beds. Sleep Number suffered a near-death experience when the housing bubble burst, but it fended off acquisitions and continued to protect the company’s intellectual property and mattress brands. Now Kimball’s enjoying a well-earned retirement and serving on the board of Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare.

Barbara Shiels may be said to have maroon and gold blood flowing in her veins. Shiels, senior associate general counsel for the University of Minnesota, went straight from the U of M Law School to the University of Minnesota Attorney’s Office, now the Office of General Counsel. As a research institution, the school faces complex legal issues. It’s Shiels’ role to protect it from misconduct, conflicts of interest or anything else that would demean the work.

In addition, we have 21 more attorneys to present to you. We hope you enjoy the read.

