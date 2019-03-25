In-House Counsel: Amy Taber

Amy Taber, employment and litigation senior legal counsel at Eagan-based Prime Therapeutics, knew before law school what kind of lawyer she wanted to be.

She learned that from corporate experience that preceded her studies at then William Mitchell College of Law.

“I said over and over again, whether in private practice or in house, that I don’t want to be an obstructionist,” said Taber, who values cross-functional partnerships in her work at Prime Therapeutics.

Taber, for example, last year partnered with the facilities team to ensure on-schedule completion of the first building at the company’s new corporate campus and a smooth transition there for hundreds of employees. Taber also supported Prime Therapeutics’ human resources team in transitioning roughly 1,300 employees to AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, a joint venture with Walgreens that formed a combined central specialty pharmacy and mail service company.

Building those partnerships requires “a lot of listening and trying not only to wear the legal hat but also to wear the business hat,” Taber said.

Taber practiced employment law for a decade and was a partner at Barnes & Thornburg before joining Prime Therapeutics in 2014. The pharmacy benefits management company, owned by 18 Blue Cross and Blue Shield health plans, serves more than 27 million members.

In July, Taber assumes the role of president-elect of Minnesota Women Lawyers, a 1,300-member association working to advance the success of women attorneys. In pro bono work she represents a client seeking naturalization and volunteers with a mock trial program, UPLIFT, serving diverse eighth-grade students.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here.