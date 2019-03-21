Quantcast
Soo Line interest ruling reversed

Soo Line interest ruling reversed

By: Barbara L. Jones March 21, 2019 0

As the Supreme Court ponders post-judgment interest in FELA cases, the Court of Appeals held that prejudgment interest is available to defendants/third-party plaintiffs under state law, running from the date the damages were incurred, i.e., the date the defendants settled with the plaintiff employees.

