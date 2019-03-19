What is ‘information’? Court decides blood-sample case

The Minnesota Supreme Court last week upheld an earlier decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals regarding what can be done with the blood sample of a criminal suspect who’s in an accident. But the decision didn’t come without some controversy.

The high court affirmed a May 2018 decision finding that seizing a sample pursuant to a search warrant addressed to a hospital does not necessarily violate statutory patient-doctor privilege. Justice Paul Thissen wrote the opinion in State v. Atwood, from which Chief Justice Lorie Gildea dissented.

The case dated back to when a Murray County Deputy Sheriff responded to call regarding an ATV accident. When the deputy arrived, he saw an ATV that looked as though it had been in a collision and Heath Allen Atwood lying on the street in a pool of blood from a head injury. While the deputy was stabilizing Atwood, he smelled alcohol on his breath.

On his way to take Atwood to the hospital, the deputy picked up a copy of Minnesota’s implied-consent advisory form. Once at the hospital, a doctor asked the deputy to refrain from reading the advisory to Atwood because the doctor was attempting to keep his patient calm.

From there, Atwood was flown to another hospital for further treatment. The deputy never did read the implied-consent advisory to Atwood, but later found out that the hospital was storing a vial of Atwood’s blood taken prior to the transfusion in the hospital lab.

The deputy obtained a search warrant to seize the vial and submit it for testing, showing that Atwood’s blood-alcohol content was 0.155.

Atwood was charged with two counts of fourth-degree driving while impaired, but before his trial he moved to suppress the blood sample and the subsequent BAC test results, invoking the physician-patient privilege. The Murray County District Court granted that motion, reasoning that Atwood’s blood sample constituted “information” subject to Minnesota’s physician-patient privilege.

The state appealed the suppression order, saying that the statutory physician-patient privilege does not apply.

Atwood’s attorneys maintained that the District Court correctly granted the motion to suppress his blood sample since Minnesota courts have long held that material items can be subject to the physician-patient privilege.

In State v. Staat, a 1971 case that Atwood’s attorneys cited, the Minnesota Supreme Court used a four-part test to explain that Minnesota’s physician-patient privilege applies when, among other things, the evidence acquired by the physician was “information” as contemplated by the statute.

The appeals court, though, pointed out that the state articulated that the relevant statements in those two cases constitute dicta.

Definitions have changed

The Supreme Court agreed. “The plain and ordinary meaning of the word ‘information’ as used in Minn. Stat. § 595.02, subd. 1(d), does not include a blood sample,” wrote Justice Paul Thissen in his opinion. “Thus, in this case, the physician-patient privilege does not apply to Atwood’s blood sample and the results of the BCA’s blood-alcohol concentration test derived from the blood sample. The district court therefore erred in suppressing that evidence.”

Atwood’s attorney, William J. Wetering of Worthington, maintained that the Supreme Court itself erred in a similar fashion to the Court of Appeals by interpreting precedent and dictionary definitions that didn’t match the circumstances of the case. For instance, he said that the court relied on a dictionary definition of the word information that dated back to 1828 – long before the science of blood types and what they mean had developed.

“There was more context and history to be studied there, in my opinion,” said Wetering. “They fell short of determining the meaning of the pertinent statutes as a whole.”

Justice Lorie Gildea, in a 2,500-word dissent, diverged sharply from her colleagues on the bench. “Minnesotans will be surprised to learn that blood samples and other biological specimens they provide to their doctors during medical treatment are not protected by the physician-patient privilege, and that such samples and specimens can be given to police without their consent,” she wrote.

She pointed out that in State v. Heaney, a 2004 case, the Supreme Court held that “a blood sample taken for treatment purposes is information acquired by the physician that is necessary to enable him to act in a professional capacity and is included in the privilege.”

“Extending the logic of the rule announced today, no physical object would be protected by the physician-patient privilege,” wrote Gildea. “For example, if a patient provides her doctor with her medical history on a flash drive, the police could secure the flash drive with a search warrant because the flash drive is a physical object and therefore not ‘information’ protected by the physician-patient privilege.”