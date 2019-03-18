Quantcast
Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker, left, confers with Imam Asad Zaman during a Muslim solidarity event at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington on Saturday. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Prayers for New Zealand massacre victims

By: Kevin Featherly March 18, 2019 0

Attorney General Keith Ellison and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park (center of frame), join in prayer Saturday during a gathering at Bloomington’s Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Bloomington’s Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center was filled Saturday with people mourning the 50 people murdered Friday at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, by an avowed white supremacist.

The center’s Executive Director Mohamd Omar, Imam Asad Zaman and Rabbi Adam Stock Spilker all addressed the crowd, as did Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and numerous others.

Ellison said he plans to use his statutory authority to convene either a task force or working group to explore hate crimes “of multiple types” in the wake of attacks on churches, synagogues and mosques in recent years. Ellison said he likely will convene it soon. “Can you think of any reason to wait?” he said in a brief interview after the event.

Saturday’s two-hour gathering in Bloomington was held at the site of an anti-Islamic bombing almost two years ago.

 

