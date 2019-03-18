Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Innocent owner of seized vehicle wins on appeal
(Deposit Photos)
(Deposit Photos)

Innocent owner of seized vehicle wins on appeal

By: Barbara L. Jones March 18, 2019 0

At the same time as a vehicle forfeiture bill winds its way through the Legislature, the Minnesota Supreme Court stepped into the debate to declare part of the existing law unconstitutional.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo