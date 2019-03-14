Bar Buzz: Moms sound off

Erin Zamoff, state chapter leader for the group Moms Demand Action, addressed about 200 demonstrators in the Capitol rotunda Wednesday, demanding that the Senate hold hearings on two pieces of gun-safety legislation.

Senate File 434 would require criminal background checks on virtually all gun sales. Senate File 436 would institute extreme-risk protection orders to remove guns temporarily from people at risk of becoming violent.

Senate leaders have given no indication that they plan to take up either bill this year. House committees have already moved the companion legislation.

“This is time for senators to hold hearings and for Minnesota senators to show their constituents where they stand,” Zamoff said. “We are simply asking that guns be kept out of the hands of people we all agree shouldn’t have them.”

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also appeared at the rally, as did first lady Gwen Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and several DFL legislators. Members of Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network were also part of the demonstration.

“We know that this is a public issue that affects people across lines of difference, across communities,” Flanagan told the enthusiastic crowd. “That is why within our budget we have funding for background checks and for extreme risk protection rules.”