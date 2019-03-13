Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: ERA; mild on Manafort; cyber-squabble
This March 7, 2019, courtroom sketch depicts former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, center in a wheelchair, during his sentencing hearing in federal court before judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Virginia. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)
This March 7, 2019, courtroom sketch depicts former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, center in a wheelchair, during his sentencing hearing in federal court before judge T.S. Ellis III in Alexandria, Virginia. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

Capitol Retort: ERA; mild on Manafort; cyber-squabble

By: admin March 13, 2019 0

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo