Quandaries and Quagmires: The standard of care vs. risk management

Quandaries and Quagmires: The standard of care vs. risk management

By: Charles Lundberg March 12, 2019 0

A recent opportunity to testify as an expert witness in a big legal malpractice trial inspired this question: “How is the standard of care for legal malpractice related to or affected by risk management and claim avoidance strategies that lawyers / law firms can and should adopt?” The standard of care Focus first on precisely what the ...

