Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Testimony / Perspectives: ‘Emergency’ edict elicits Minnesota memories

Perspectives: ‘Emergency’ edict elicits Minnesota memories

By: Marshall H. Tanick March 7, 2019 0

The declaration on Feb. 15 by President Donald Trump of a “National Emergency” to shift previously authorized military-related federal funds to build his long-promised wall along the southern border has supporters, skeptics, solons, and seers debating the logicality and legality of the pronouncement that seems destined to be resolved by the Supreme Court.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo