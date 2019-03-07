Bar Buzz: The People v. Winter

No stranger to controversy, Hennepin County District Court Judge Kevin Burke was proactive recently when he issued an unusual order.

In an email he said, “There are rare times when it is important to share orders that are likely to generate a blizzard of publicity. When Nancy Grace pulls up with TV cameras by the Government Center you know everyone who works in the courthouse will be soon be asked by friends and neighbors: ‘Can he do that? Do you think it will be enforced?’ Because the case is still pending there are constraints about what I can say, so I have just attached the order.”