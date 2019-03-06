Judge warned after claiming God said defendant was innocent

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas judge has received a public warning after asking a jury to keep deliberating over a defendant they convicted because God told him she was innocent.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that Comal County Judge Jack Robison reported himself to the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct after his outburst while presiding over the trial of Gloria Romero Perez in January 2018.

Romero Perez was charged with continuous sex trafficking and the sale or purchase of a child.

Robison told jurors to continue deliberating after they reached a guilty verdict, saying her conviction would be a misuse of justice. The commission’s report shows Robison said, “When God tells me I gotta do something, I gotta do it.”

Romero Perez’s conviction was later declared a mistrial.

Robison blamed the outburst on a temporary medical condition.