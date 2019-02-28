Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Hate fake, property seizures, press freedoms
Jussie Smollett leaves the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Feb. 21. (AP photo)
Jussie Smollett leaves the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Feb. 21. (AP photo)

Capitol Retort: Hate fake, property seizures, press freedoms

By: Kevin Featherly February 28, 2019 0

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo