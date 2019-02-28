Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Bills aim to bolster corrections
Shakopee Corrections Sgt. Anna Koktam testifies beside House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler during a Feb. 26 House Corrections subcommittee hearing. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Shakopee Corrections Sgt. Anna Koktam testifies beside House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler during a Feb. 26 House Corrections subcommittee hearing. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Bills aim to bolster corrections

By: Kevin Featherly February 28, 2019 0

Proposals would beef up staff, ban private prisons

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo