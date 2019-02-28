Bar Buzz: Iowa high court has first member of color

Quantcast
By: Minnesota Lawyer February 28, 2019 0

The Des Moines Register reports that Court of Appeals Judge Christopher McDonald will become the first person of color ever to serve on the Iowa Supreme Court after Gov. Kim Reynolds picked him Wednesday to fill a high court vacancy.

“I know that, as the first minority or person of color appointed to the Supreme Court, people will have special expectations for me, in terms of leadership and mentorship, and I understand that. I appreciate that,” McDonald said. “I embrace those expectations and I’ll certainly do my best to meet and exceed them.”

McDonald, was born in Thailand during the Vietnam War to a Vietnamese mother.

