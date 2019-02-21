Bar Buzz: Knapp to lead Mitchell Hamline on interim basis

Peter Knapp will spend a year as interim president and dean at Mitchell Hamline School of Law during the search for Mark Gordon’s replacement.

Gordon, who oversaw the merger of William Mitchell College of Law and the Hamline University School of Law after taking the job in 2015, steps down on June 30.

Knapp, associate dean at the school since 2017, said Wednesday that he will not be a candidate for the permanent post.

“Absolutely not, I made that very clear from the outset,” Knapp said. “This is something that I am happy to do for a year, but I am not going to be a candidate for the replacement position.”

In fact, Knapp already is looking beyond his new role. He said hopes to leave administration altogether after his interim stint and return to his first love—the clinic and the classroom.

“That is not something I’ve been able to do for the last couple of years while I have been associate dean,” said Knapp, who worked as co-director of clinics before joining the school’s administration.

As interim president and dean, Knapp expects to be kept busy—though he won’t be instituting a lot of reforms.

“There have been enormous changes here at the law school, such as the combination and the introduction of our blended learning program,” Knapp said. “We spent the year consolidating and putting in place the last pieces of those programs. So there will be plenty of projects. But they are already under way.”

In January, when Mitchell Hamline announced Gordon’s departure, it also said an interim president and dean would be appointed during the summer. Knapp said the early announcement gives the board of trustees plenty of time to find a permanent replacement.

Gordon has indicated he plans to take a one-year sabbatical after stepping down. He plans on returning to Mitchell Hamline afterward as a tenured law professor.