Bar Buzz: At Hennepin County Government Center, love was in the air

Love was in the air at the Hennepin County Government Center on Thursday, Feb. 14, and that doesn’t happen often. As is customary on Valentine’s Day, judges were available to perform free weddings near the fountain. Couples, relatives and children milled around and the brides wore everything from red lace to white satin.

Judge Michael Burns said he came down to the area after a morning hearing petitions for orders for protection and found it curative. Judge Luis Bartolemi called out, “Anyone want to get married?” and said he wished he could do weddings and adoptions every day. “This recharges us,” he said.