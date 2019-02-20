Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Wire Stories / Former Wisconsin solicitor general lands at national firm

Former Wisconsin solicitor general lands at national firm

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 20, 2019 0

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s former — and hitherto only — solicitor general has landed a new job at a large law firm.

Misha Tseytlin recently joined the Chicago office of the Atlanta-based firm Troutman Sanders as a partner. Tseytlin was appointed in 2015 by former Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel to oversee the state’s five-person Office of the Solicitor General. The office was set up by the state’s 2015-2017 budget specifically to handle appellate litigation.

The Solicitor General’s office was eliminated late last year by legislation Walker signed in a lame-duck session in December called by Republican lawmakers in response to his loss to Tony Evers.

At Troutman Sanders, Tseytlin leads the firm’s national and U.S. Supreme Court practice. Troutman Sanders has 650 attorneys and 12 offices throughout the country.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo