Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Inconsistencies lead to amended injury verdict

Inconsistencies lead to amended injury verdict

By: Barbara L. Jones February 19, 2019 0

The vagaries of personal injury litigation, particularly where municipalities are involved, were richly on display at the Court of Appeals in Anderson et al. v. Independent School District 696, et al., where the jury’s apparent confusion resulted in an inconsistent verdict and led to an appeal on five different issues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo