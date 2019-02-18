Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Testimony / Briefly: How not to yell at the court
The late Justice Antonin Scalia, pictured, and co-author Bryan Garner pointed out, “[W]hen too much is emphasized, nothing is.” (File photo)
The late Justice Antonin Scalia, pictured, and co-author Bryan Garner pointed out, “[W]hen too much is emphasized, nothing is.” (File photo)

Briefly: How not to yell at the court

By: Eric Magnuson and Lisa Beane February 18, 2019 0

Regardless of whether you’re writing for an audience that will read on a screen or on paper, some considerations of clean style and etiquette are universal.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo