Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Workers’ wish, Barr confirmed, Super Bore
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell testifies before the House Corrections Subcommittee during a hearing last week in a Stillwater prison gymnasium. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly )
Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell testifies before the House Corrections Subcommittee during a hearing last week in a Stillwater prison gymnasium. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly )

Capitol Retort: Workers’ wish, Barr confirmed, Super Bore

By: Kevin Featherly February 14, 2019 0

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo