Attorneys of the Year: Arctic Cat Winning Teams

An unusual partnership between three Minneapolis law firms resulted in three significant patent litigation victories for their client, Arctic Cat, over the past two years.

The lead attorneys were Fish & Richardson’s senior principal, John Dragseth, and principal, Joseph Herriges Jr. Joining one or more of the cases was Nicholas Boebel, a partner with Hansen Reynolds, and Kutak Rock’s partners Niall A. MacLeod and Aaron Myers and of counsel Diane L. Peterson.

The most important case pitted Arctic Cat against Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. for patent infringement of its jet ski technology. Bombardier attempted to buy the patents through a third-party broker, Dragseth said, leading the jury to find it had willfully violated the patents and award Arctic Cat $49 million in December 2017. Attorneys from Hansen Reynolds and Kutak Rock led in the case.

In a third case Fish & Richardson’s team successfully rebuffed two patent-infringement claims involving ATV technology made by Polaris Industries against Arctic Cat.

“I think there is a good story to be had in the easy hand-overs in these cases because we’ve known each other a long time,” Dragseth said. “We’re all in our mid to late 40s and we all came up together. There were no egos involved, which is unusual.”

