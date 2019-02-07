Quantcast
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate defends blog posts

By: The Associated Press February 7, 2019 0

MADISON, Wis. — Conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn is defending blog posts he wrote more than a decade ago where he said a landmark gay rights court ruling could lead to legalized bestiality and labeled Planned Parenthood a “wicked organization.”

Hagedorn spoke Monday about the blogs to conservative talk radio host John Muir on WTAQ-AM. He wrote the blogs while in law school in 2005 and 2006.

Hagedorn is an evangelical Christian and says he can separate his personal opinion from the law.

Hagedorn faces liberal-backed Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer in the April 2 election. Neubauer is chief judge on the state appeals court, where Hagedorn is also a judge.

Neubauer campaign manager Tyler Hendricks says Hagedorn would bring a “personal, extreme and radical agenda to the Supreme Court.”

