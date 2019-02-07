Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Testimony / All in the Family: Case illustrates alimony-calculation challenges

All in the Family: Case illustrates alimony-calculation challenges

By: Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown February 7, 2019 0

The issue of spousal maintenance continues to challenge practitioners and judges alike.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo