Bar Buzz: Ellison names Liz Kramer as Minnesota solicitor general

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has added two more women lawyers to his staff, making his team half men and half women.

The newest appointments on Jan. 31 included Liz Kramer as solicitor general. Kramer is a partner at Stinson Leonard Street and past chair of the appellate section of the Minnesota State Bar Association.

The Minnesota solicitor general defends the constitutionality of laws passed by the Legislature, represents state agencies, boards, and officials in all appellate activity, and defends the state against claims for damages.

Former state Rep. Carly Melin will join Ellison’s staff as government affairs director. She will oversee the legislative agenda of the Office of the Attorney General and will work with federal, state, and local government officials.

Previously announced staff are Donna Cassutt as chief of staff, John Keller as chief deputy attorney general, Keaon Dousti as outreach coordinator, Sadaf Rahmani as policy research associate, John Stiles as deputy chief of staff and Jillian Sully as executive assistant and scheduler.