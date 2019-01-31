Minnesota Lawyer announces in-house counsel honors

In March, for the first time, Minnesota Lawyer will recognize our colleagues who work in house in both the public and private sectors. We think this is a long overdue recognition and we’re looking forward to it. Our inaugural class of 24 is divided into categories, as follows:

Lifetime achievement

Ivan Fong, senior vice president, legal affairs and general counsel, 3M.

Mark Kimball, (former) senior vice president, chief legal and risk officer, Sleep Number Corp.

Barbara Shiels, senior associate general counsel, University of Minnesota.

Heath care organization

Amy Taber, employment & litigation senior legal counsel, Prime Therapeutics.

Elizabeth Truesdell Smith, senior vice president, general counsel, Allina Health.

Nonprofit or government organization

Kristyn M. Anderson, general counsel, enterprise employment law counsel, Minnesota Management and Budget.

Shelley Carthen Watson, senior associate general counsel, University of Minnesota.

Troy Gunderman, director of litigation, Educational Credit Management Corporation.

Sebastian Stewart, director of contracts, procurement, legal compliance, Minnesota Department of Human Services.

Private company with annual revenues up to $500 million

Paula Beck, general counsel, Sherman Associates

John Reid, general counsel, TempWorks Software, Inc.

JoAnn Toth, counsel, MG McGrath, Inc.

Private company with annual revenues over $500 million

Connie Armstrong, senior counsel, McGough Construction Co., Inc.

Louis Lambert, senior assistant general counsel, Polaris Industries, Inc.

Michael Skoglund, attorney, Cargill.

Thomas Ting, general counsel, Starkey Hearing Technologies

Public company

Don Liu, executive vice president and chief legal and risk officer, Target Corp.

Michelle Miller, vice president, senior counsel, Medtronic.

Michael Ouyang, vice president intellectual property, CommScope.

Ugo Ukabam, senior counsel, General Mills.

Heidi Wilson, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, Tennant Co.

Rising star

Austin Bly, attorney, U.S. Water Services, Inc.

Jessie Stomski Seim, general counsel, Prairie Island Community.

Anne Stephenson, general counsel, Reuter Walton.

