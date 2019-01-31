Quantcast
Pictured from United States: COL Jose Cora (ARCENT), LTC Jennifer Beck-Brown (Hennepin County Attorney’s Office), MAJ Jordan Deckenbach (Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office), CPT Nicholas Slade (MNARNG), CPT Matthew Frank (Wolters Kluwer), 1LT James Robbins (Stearns County Public Defender’s Office), SGT Kalea Swenson (Fall 2019, 1L Mitchell Hamline) Pictured from Jordan: MAJ Abbas, MAJ Al Saiad, MAJ Al-Zoubi, CPT Khasawneh, 1LT Ma’aotaj, 1LT Aletan, LT Alhammad, LT Almomani, LT Al-Omari, LT Alqadwneh, LT Al-Moazarh, LT Alqatamin, LT Alhadidi, LT Khrais, LT Alnaimat, and Lilyan Awanis (interpreter)
Bar Buzz: News from the Red Bulls

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 31, 2019 0

Jennifer Beck Brown, assistant Hennepin County Attorney, reports from Amman, Jordan:

“Several members from the Minnesota Army National Guard (Red Bulls) participated in a legal symposium with attorneys and judges from the Royal Jordanian Armed Forces. The legal symposium was conducted near Amman, Jordan, in order to build partnership capacity and improve interoperability between the United State Army and Jordan Armed Forces. The Red Bull soldiers presented on International Law, the Law of Armed Conflict, and Military Justice. The attorneys from both countries engaged in a case study about a criminal case involving five U.S. soldiers that took place in Iraq and is featured in the book Black Hearts.

“There are currently over 600 Minnesota Army National Guard soldiers, including those pictured above, that are deployed around the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield. They will return to Minnesota later this summer.”

Bar Buzz thanks all the Red Bulls for their service.

