Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Tim Walz backs treatment courts for veterans
Gov. Tim Walz shakes hands with attorney Brock Hunter, whose group spearheaded the Veterans Restorative Justice Act initiative. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
Gov. Tim Walz shakes hands with attorney Brock Hunter, whose group spearheaded the Veterans Restorative Justice Act initiative. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Tim Walz backs treatment courts for veterans

By: Kevin Featherly January 28, 2019 1 Comment

Walz touted the Veterans Restorative Justice Act in a brief speech at St. Paul’s Landmark Center on Jan. 22.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo